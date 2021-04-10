The Queen has lost her “world” following the death of her husband Prince Philip, the Duke’s cousin has said.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on April 9 at the age of 99 and it’s said Her Majesty was at his bedside.

The couple were married for an incredible 73 years, having tied the knot back in 1947.

But now, Philip’s cousin Lady Myra Butter said the Queen has lost her “world”.

When asked what the Queen has lost, and what her husband meant to her, Lady Myra told ITV: “The world, I think. Incalculable.

“There’s nobody, in my mind, who could have done that job. Nobody. Dedicated to it, and very intelligent, and youthful.

“He was a step behind walking, but he was never a step behind as a person.”

On Friday, the Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen to announce Philip’s death.

It read: “It is with deep sorrow that HM the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Reports claim that Her Majesty was by Philip’s bedside as he passed away in his private apartment at Windsor Castle.

According to The Telegraph, Philip wanted to die “in his own bed on his own terms” after having been in hospital in February and having a heart procedure in March.

The Queen had previously called Philip her “strength” and “stay” during a speech on their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

She said in 1997: “He is someone who doesn’t take easily to compliments but he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.

“And I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Meanwhile, at the Queen’s Coronation in 1953, the Duke swore to be Her Majesty’s “liege man of life and limb”.

When is Philip’s funeral?

Meanwhile, Philip’s funeral will take place at St. George’s Chapel.

The Palace said it will be a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, which is in compliance with the late Duke’s own wishes.

A date hasn’t yet been confirmed.

