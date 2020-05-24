The Queen has been 'styling her own hair' during lockdown

Queen Elizabeth has been doing her own hair during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The 94-year-old monarch is quarantining at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, 98, amid the global health crisis. She has been tending to her own locks because she currently has no access to a hairdresser.

The Queen is used to styling her own hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Not the first time the Queen has done her own hair

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The Queen has done her own hair for years at Balmoral during her summer holidays and so she's used to it.

"She washes, drys and sets it herself - and she's very good at it!"

They added: "She has had lots of practice and so she knows exactly what to do.

"She has been carrying on at Windsor because no outsiders are allowed into the castle to protect her and Prince Philip, who's 99 next month.

"Her dresser Angela Kelly has been helping her but the Queen does it all herself. It is typical of her that she just keeps calm and makes the best of things."

Before lockdown, Queen Elizabeth typically saw her hairdresser Ian Carmichael once a week. But that has now stopped as she and Philip remain quarantined at Windsor Castle for their own protection.

Stepping back from public duties

The Queen made a VE Day address (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the monarch has stepped back from public duties amid the pandemic but it was recently revealed that she wants to return to work "as soon as possible".

And Queen Elizabeth has urged younger members of the Royal Family to step forward while she is out of action.

A royal source said: "There is going to be a lot more interaction between the family members while the crisis is ongoing.

"Her Majesty has given instructions that, after a turbulent period for the family last year, now is the time to heal and have a united front and get back to the basics of what the monarchy is for - her sole belief is that it goes back to the basics of duty."

She wishes to return to royal duties as soon as she can (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Queen Elizabeth is expected to remain out of the spotlight until around October. She is following government advice on the global health crisis.

An insider recently explained: "The Queen won't do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she's going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions what we could do and couldn't do come October."

