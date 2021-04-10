The Queen has been “amazing” following the death of her husband Prince Philip, the Countess of Wessex has said.

Prince Edward and wife Sophie visited Her Majesty at Windsor Castle on Saturday after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday.

As the couple left and drove through crowds outside the castle, Sophie had tears in her eyes as she said the Queen “has been amazing”.

Sky News’ royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills tweeted on Saturday: “The Earl and Countess of Wessex have just driven past the crowds outside Windsor castle.

“Sophie had tears in her eyes and told me through the car window ‘the Queen has been amazing.'”

It comes after Prince Charles visited his grieving mother on Friday afternoon shortly after the Palace announced Philip’s death.

The Queen is residing at Windsor Castle following Philip’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles and Edward along with Princess Anne paid tribute to their father in pre-recorded interviews.

Philip’s oldest son Charles told the BBC: “His energy was astonishing in supporting my mama [the Queen] – and doing it for such a long time, and, in some extraordinary way, being able to go on doing it for so long.

“What he has done has amounted to an astonishing achievement, I think.”

Meanwhile, the Princess Royal told ITV: “Without him life will be completely different.”

Philip died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

What did Edward say?

In addition, Edward spoke about Philip’s relationship with the Queen.

The Earl of Wessex told ITV: “My parents have been such a fantastic support to each other during all those years and all those events and all those tours and events overseas.

“To have someone that you confide in and smile about things that you perhaps could not in public. To be able to share that is immensely important.”

The Palace confirmed Philip’s death on Friday and reports claim the Queen was at her husband’s bedside when he passed away.

A date for the Duke’s funeral has yet to be announced, however, it will take place at St George’s Chapel.

