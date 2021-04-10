The Queen once called Prince Philip her “strength and stay” on their golden wedding anniversary.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on Friday (April 9) at the age of 99.

He and the Queen had been married for 73 years and reports claim she was at his bedside right up until the end of his life.

On Saturday (April 10), the Royal Family’s official Instagram page shared a quote from Her Majesty.

The Queen’s touching tribute to Prince Philip

The quote was from a speech the Queen made in 1997 to mark her and Philip’s golden wedding anniversary.

It read: “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

The Instagram post’s caption also read: “At The Queen’s Coronation in 1953, The Duke of Edinburgh swore to be Her Majesty’s ‘liege man of life and limb.’

“The Duke was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for almost 70 years, from Her Majesty’s Accession in 1952 until his death.”

Royals fans paid tribute to Philip.

One person said: “He is gone, but their love is here to stay. My deepest thoughts go to The Queen.”

What did fans say?

Another commented: “I can only imagine how she must be feeling.. my heart goes out to her.”

One added: “My heart is literally breaking for you my queen! The loss that you are suffering is inconsolable.”

Meanwhile, Philip’s cousin Lady Myra Butter recently said the Queen has lost her “world” following Philip’s death.

When asked what the Queen has lost, and what her husband meant to her, Lady Myra told ITV: “The world, I think. Incalculable.

“There’s nobody, in my mind, who could have done that job. Nobody. Dedicated to it, and very intelligent, and youthful.

“He was a step behind walking, but he was never a step behind as a person.”

In addition, it’s claimed that Her Majesty was by Philip’s bedside as he passed away in his private apartment at Windsor Castle.

The Queen reportedly dismissed any suggestions of taking the Duke of Edinburgh back into hospital after his condition worsened overnight on Thursday.

