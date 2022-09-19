The Queen’s funeral: Who will be attending as MPs and world leaders arrive?

The Queen’s funeral takes place today, 11 days after her death on September 8.

But who will be attending the state funeral? Which famous faces can we expect to see there? Read on to find out more.

The Queen’s state funeral

Monday sees the Queen‘s funeral take place at Westminster Abbey.

The service, which begins at 11am, will bring the whole of the UK to a standstill.

Millions will be glued to their TV’s watching the longest reigning monarch in British history be laid to rest.

Westminster Abbey can hold up to 2,000 people inside – so who will be in attendance at the biggest funeral this century?

Politicians, world leaders, monarchs from other countires, public figures, and those who worked with the Queen will all be in attendance.

It also goes without saying that family members will be there too.

King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, will be front and centre, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couple’s two children – Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will attend too.

The Queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward will all be there.

Who else will be at the funeral of the Queen?

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be at the Queen’s funeral too and will walk behind the coffin into Westminster Abbey.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, and James, Viscount Severn will be there too.

The Queen’s cousins will be in attendance too.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden arrived at Westminster Abbey with his wife, Jill, just after 10am.

Other guests at the service

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon arrived alongside Welsh leader Mark Drakeford at around 10:15am.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May arrived just before 10:20am as well as Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

David Cameron also arrived at the same time as well as John Major.

Tony Blair also arrived at Westminster Abbey around 10:20am.

Presidents from around Europe will make the trip, as will those from further abroad, including the PM’s of New Zealand, Australia.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, also attended the funeral today.

The Emperor and President of Japan will also attend.

As well as well known faces, members of the Queen’s staff will be at the service. Some of her closest staff, including her footmen and ladies-in-waiting, will be there to say a final goodbye.

