The Queen has formed a ‘New Firm’ with Prince Charles at the helm after three senior royals stepped down within the last year.

The Monarch, 94, has been forced to rearrange the hierarchy of the British Royal Family and their senior royals.

And her final eight appeared to be confirmed this week.

After Prince William and Kate Middleton returned from their three-day ‘Thank You’ tour to key workers, they were greeted by The Queen. As well as various other royals.

Outside the steps of Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, gathered who are believed to be the ‘New Firm.’

Who is in the ‘New Firm’?

Waiting to greet William and Kate were Her Majesty The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Duchess of Wessex.

The Queen reportedly organised the photo opportunity as a way to signal to the world her new senior team of royals.

A source told The Mirror: “The family are united in exploring the possibilities in working with each other to highlight the causes dear to their hearts, helping each other and the country at the same time.

“They are working on opportunities for next year and beyond already.”

Who stepped down as Senior Royals?

Before adding: “The Queen has often said they ‘need to be seen to be believed’ – this is coming from the very top.”

The new organisation comes after just over a year ago Prince Andrew stepped down.

The Duke of York stepped down from his royal duties in the wake of his association with the late and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

And less than six months later, this followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals.

In fact, they swapped their royal duties for a new life in America. And their ‘Megxit’ negotiations are set to be reexamined in March 2021.

They are expected to meet with The Queen and Prince Charles at this time.

Hence the final negotiations of their royal titles will likely be decided upon. As of now they retain their Duke and Duchess titles, as well as their HRH titles.



However, they have been unable to use their HRH titles in official capacities since last year.

What’s more, following the initial negotiations, Prince Harry was stripped of his various military titles.

