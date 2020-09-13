The Queen falls victim to another death hoax on Twitter and panics royal fans

The Queen has been the victim of another death hoax on Twitter, and royal fans have been both alarmed and skeptical.

Fans took to the social media platform to air their concerns as the hashtag ‘#TheQueenIsDead’ was trending.

The Queen is alive and well at 94 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did The Queen fans say on Twitter?

Some Twitter users were quick to call out the hoax.

One wrote: “#TheQueenIsDead No Twitter, Ma’am is still alive and kicking at 94.”

Another shared: “IT’S AN ALBUM OMG, GO ON LIZ STILL GOING STRONG #TheQueenIsDead.”

The Queen Is Dead, is in fact an album by The Smiths, which inadvertently prompted the panic on Twitter.

The Queen is not dead, despite the hashtag trending (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Although many Twitter users felt the hoax was one that’s been seen many times before.

One said: “I swear this hashtag trends at least 3 times a month.”

Another wrote: “Again??? How many times is this now?”

A third joked: “She’s died 20 times this year alone, she’s died again now and I’m pretty sure that she’ll die at least 5 more times before 2020 is over.”

One added: “Seriously though, I think #TheQueenIsDead is a boy who cried wolf scenario and when she actually dies no one will believe it.”

The Queen has been a victim of another death hoax (SplashNews.com)

However, some Twitter users were more keen to know when we would get ‘time off’ for the mourning period.

One user wrote: “So when are we gonna get our 2 days off for ‘mourning’ #TheQueenIsDead.”

Another said: “#TheQueenIsDead so when’s the 2 week off to mourn?”

The Queen is ready to return to royal duties (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What have the royals been up to recently?

The Queen is ready to return to work, and has reportedly left their summer residence Balmoral for Sandringham three weeks early.

Her Majesty will reside at Windsor Castle in early October so she can commute to Buckingham Palace for her limited duties.

Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October.

She and Prince Philip are now within a special ‘bubble’ with their household staff, in order to try and resume normal routine despite coronavirus.

The Queen and Philip flew to Balmoral last month after self-isolating at Windsor Castle amid the pandemic. However, the matriarch royal will return to Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace confirmed: “Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October.”

