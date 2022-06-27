The Queen looked fabulous today as she visited Edinburgh for a public engagement following her Jubilee celebrations.

Royal fans appeared delighted to see the monarch, 96, out today for a ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Her Majesty looked very summery in a light blue coat dress and matching hat as she held a walking stick.

Her Majesty attended the engagement with Prince Edward and Sophie today (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The Queen in Edinburgh

The Queen was joined by her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Read more: Glastonbury viewers joke they ‘spotted the Queen in crowd’ as moment goes viral

The royals were out to mark Holyrood week, aka ‘Royal Week’.

However, the Queen’s attendance was only confirmed on Monday morning amid her mobility issues.

Stunning in blue! (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The monarch will reportedly be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse until Friday, July 1.

The Ceremony of the Keys today takes place on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse.

During the ceremony, the monarch is handed the keys of the city of Edinburgh.

Fans have gushed over the Queen’s appearance today and many loved seeing her out and about for engagements again.

The Queen recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

One person said: “Her Majesty looks adorable! Great engagement, great photos.

“How nice for her to have the Earl and Countess of Wessex with her. Love that trio.”

In addition, another wrote: “Good to see her out and about. I’d love to see a photo collection of all of her brooches!”

Meanwhile, a third added: “How wonderful to see HM.”

“She is amazing for 96,” a fourth tweeted. “God save our Queen.”

This week will see members of the Royal Family attend engagements to mark Holyrood Week.

Princess Anne will attend an investiture on behalf of the Queen on Tuesday.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a garden party will take place at Holyroodhouse.

It will be hosted by Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.