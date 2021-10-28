The Queen ‘disappointed after being told to give up favourite hobby following discomfort’

The Queen has been forced to give up her favourite pastime, according to the latest royal family reports.

Her Majesty was hospitalised last week for a night following health woes.

However, it turns out she’s been struggling for longer than first thought.

The Queen is very fond of horse riding and has been doing it for the majority of her life.

Despite it being her favourite hobby, she hasn’t been spotted riding for months.

It turns out doctors advised the monarch to pack it in for a while after she confessed she was in some “discomfort”.

Queen forced to stop riding

“She was in quite a bit of discomfort,” a source told The Sun.

“She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life. So she has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September.”

However, the Queen is reportedly determined to get back in the saddle as soon as possible.

The Queen is an expert rider, having been gifted her first horse when she was just four-years-old.

It’s not just riding them that she enjoys.

The monarch also attends the Windsor Horse Show every year, and she’s been spotted enjoying watching the annual Royal Ascot races.

The Queen news

It has been a tough few weeks for the Queen.

She was spotted during several outings walking with a cane, and she later cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland last week.

Following doctor’s orders, she stayed overnight in the hospital.

At the time, a spokesman for the palace said: “The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits.”

However, she has since returned to her royal duties, albeit from the comfort of her Windsor home.

“The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle,” said the palace. “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the Evening Reception of COP26 on Monday, 1st November.”

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the Reception. However, she will deliver an address via a recorded video message.”

