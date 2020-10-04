The Queen ‘described Princess Diana’s Panorama interview as frightful,’ documentary claims

The Queen was reportedly greatly upset with Princess Diana after her now infamous 1995 Panorama interview.

The Princess of Wales, then 34, gave a highly revealing interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

Here she opened up about her apparent unhappy relationship with Prince Charles.

She even alluded to Prince Charles’ continuous affair with Camilla (then Parker Bowles) throughout their marriage.

But former BBC governor Sir Richard Eyre says in a new documentary that The Queen was most unhappy with the televised interview.

Princess Diana with Prince Charles and their sons (Credit: SplashNews)

How did The Queen react to Princess Diana on Panorama?

He says that she was mostly concerned for her son, Prince Charles, and called the Diana’s words ‘frightful’.

Speaking on Diana: The Interview That Shocked The World, Sir Richard said:

“I had lunch with the Queen not long after [the Panorama episode aired].

“She said to me unprompted, ‘How are things at the BBC?’ I said, ‘Fine’. She said, ‘Frightful thing to do. Frightful thing that my daughter-in-law did.'”

Meanwhile, the former BBC controller of policy, Richard Ayre, says they deliberately didn’t inform the Palace of the interview.

The Queen was apparently disappointed with Princess Diana over the groundbreaking interview (SplashNews)

Did the BBC warn The Queen?

He says this was Princess Diana’s upmost wish.

Richard explained: “We agreed to Diana’s condition that the documentary must not become known to Buckingham Palace. She thought the Palace would try to stop it. We agreed that the Princess should be the person to tell the Palace.”

Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, also makes an appearance on the doc.

Here, he claims that she had rehearsed each of the her answers to mere perfection.

Paul alleged: “It had been rehearsed. Diana said she had got to be perfect. She knew exactly what they were, and how she could answer them.”

Princess Diana revealed much about her life with Prince Charles on Panorama (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Princess Diana say?

However, Ayre denies that she had access to the questions prior to filming.

The Panorama special was watched by almost 23 million people in the UK alone.

And it has gone down in history as one of the most remarkable interviews in British television history.

In the interview, Diana even spoke of suffering from post-natal depression after giving birth to Prince William.

She said: “It had been quite a difficult pregnancy – I hadn’t been very well throughout it – so by the time William arrived it was a great relief because it was all peaceful again, and I was well for a time.

“Then I was unwell with post-natal depression, which no one ever discusses, post-natal depression, you have to read about it afterwards, and that in itself was a bit of a difficult time.

“You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself.”

And with regards to Charles and Camilla, she said: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Diana: The Interview That Shocked The World premieres on Channel 5 on Sunday Oct. 11 at 9 p.m.

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.