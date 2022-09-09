20 moving tweets that perfectly sum up the nation’s grief for Queen

Following the death of the Queen, the UK and world is currently in mourning.

The Queen, who was the longest-reigning British monarch, died at her beloved Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8.

She wasn’t alone and was reportedly surrounded by her son Charles and his wife, Camilla.

Sadly, it’s said that Prince Harry failed to make it to her bedside in time before she passed.

Following the news breaking around the country, emotional Brits took to social media to pay their respects to Her Majesty and express their heartbreak.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets that sum up just how beloved the Queen was to the British public.

The Queen’s last appearance publicly before she died was with Liz Truss (Credit: Splashnews)

The Queen death: Brits grieve on Twitter

“The Queen is this nation’s last constant,” said one mourner. “She – not the monarchy, she personally – is the last national institution that hasn’t fallen into disrepair, disregard or distrust. I don’t think we’re remotely ready for her loss.”

A second tweeted: “I talked today to a lot of people who met the Queen. A common thread is how adept she was at putting people at ease and making them feel like their story mattered. Imagine having a positive impact on so many lives, just by listening. It’s a wonderful legacy.”

Actor Damian Lewis tweeted: “I loved the Queen. It’s a sad day. Sat by her side in the drawing room of the US residence once as someone played a tune from a favourite musical at the piano. She hummed, completely out of tune, turned to me with joyful eyes and said ‘Oh it does take me back..’ RIP OUR ROCK.”

“This lady has been magnificent for the whole of my life and I feel utterly heartbroken that it’s coming to an end,” tweeted another fan. “The only thing that makes me feel better about the worrying news, is that our wonderful Queen will be reunited with Prince Philip. #TheQueen #PrincePhillip.”

A fifth tweeted that her childhood self would be heartbroken, saying: “Childhood me who loved the Queen is heartbroken right now, what an odd feeling.”

Her Majesty meant a lot to much of the UK (Credit: Splashnews)

Tributes pour in for the Queen following her death

“Feel devastated by the Queen’s passing, it’s always been a big family tradition to watch her speech at Christmas. To think that she didn’t choose the role she went into but was so graceful and did such an amazing job!” gushed a sixth fan.

Another tweeted somberly: “The Queen was the greatest of us all who kept going against everything for so long with steadfast duty and dignity.”

“Such sad news about the Queen, I am sure we are all praying for her. She has served her country loyally and faithfully and a great example to us all,” gushed an eighth.

Another thanked the Queen for her service, adding: “So very sad about the Queen. Her Majesty’s ‘We will meet again’ speech during the pandemic gave such comfort when the world felt so out of control and full of despair.”

Elsewhere, another succinctly added: “Thank you for your service. We will be forever grateful.”

Another shared a photo of the double rainbow which appeared over Buckingham Palace.

They wrote: “Seriously, this was Buckingham Palace about the moment the Queen died. It’s like she waited for this.”

I loved the Queen. It’s a sad day.

Sat by her side in the drawing room of the US residence once as someone played a tune from a favourite musical at the piano. She hummed, completely out of tune, turned to me with joyful eyes and said “Oh it does take me back..” RIP OUR ROCK. — Damian Lewis (@lewis_damian) September 9, 2022

One more royal fan added: “Our Queen was this nation’s last constant. She served us for over 70 years with the utmost dignity, respect & honour. She was iconic. May she rest in peace.”

“So sad, thank you Your Majesty for everything you’ve done,” another tweeted. “You have been our constant for 70 years.”

They included a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington Bear.

Meanwhile, another heartbroken fan admitted they couldn’t stop crying as they said: “Even though I have always loved the Queen, I still can’t believe just how upset I am at her passing, literally can’t stop crying.”

Seriously, this was buckingham palace about the moment the queen died. It’s like she waited for this. pic.twitter.com/b0jY9cMjTV — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) September 8, 2022

Queen tributes

Another felt the same, tweeting: “I just can’t stop crying and praying that God will protect our nation. God bless the Queen.”

In addition, another wrote: “RIP Your Majesty. There are so many things to say. Devastated to lose you is one. You really were the greatest monarch we’ve ever had. I feel so fortunate that we had you as our beloved Queen.”

Another said: “This lady has been magnificent for the whole of my life and i feel utterly heartbroken that it’s coming to an end.”

One tweeted: “I’m totally devastated. Even though we knew this day would come it does not make the pain any less. She’s been there all my life as she has for countless others.”

Meanwhile, one admitted: “The Queen’s death has left me so heartbroken. I don’t even have the desire to get out of bed.”

“I honestly feel heartbroken,” one added. “RIP Queen Elizabeth, a role model for us all.”

