Following the death of the Queen, Thomas Markle has paid tribute.

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday (September 8) at Balmoral in Scotland at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace stated on Thursday: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Thomas Markle paid tribute to the Queen following her death (Credit: GB News)

Thomas Markle’s tribute

Speaking to Daily Mail, Meghan Markle‘s estranged father said: “My heart goes out to the Royal Family and to the British people for their loss of the most-loved and admired Queen Elizabeth.

“Her service, grace and devotion signals the end of an era and she will always be cherished in our memories.

“Truly a loss to the world. In a way it feels like we’ve all lost a member of our family.”

Thomas was never able to meet to the Queen due to him and his daughter becoming estranged before her wedding to Prince Harry.

This was due to her father speaking to the press about their relationship. In a letter, the Duchess begged her father to stop speaking to the press.

However, the letter then got leaked to The Mail on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently returned to the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently returned to the United Kingdom to attend charity events.

This was their first time in the country since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in June.

In a way it feels like we’ve all lost a member of our family.

The couple were also meant to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday evening. However, due to the doctor’s warning about the Queen’s health, the engagement was cancelled so Harry could rush to Balmoral.

Like Kate Middleton, who stayed in Windsor with her and Prince William‘s three children, Meghan remained in London on Thursday night and also didn’t attend the awards ceremony.

Charles has become King following his mother’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ Tribute

King Charles, the Queen’s eldest son, said in a statement after his mother’s death: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Read more: Prince Harry leaves Balmoral alone after missing the Queen’s death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.