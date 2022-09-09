The death of the Queen yesterday (September 8) saw members of the royal family descend on her Balmoral residence.

Prince Harry, however, cut a lonely figure, arriving alone, without wife Meghan Markle.

The move left some royal fans confused, especially as it was initially confirmed that Harry and Meghan would be flying to Scotland together to be with the Queen.

Now it’s been reported that Kate Middleton may have been behind Meghan’s “change of heart”.

Why did Meghan Markle not visit the Queen before her death?

The couple reportedly had no plans to visit the Queen until news of her ill health broke.

Meghan is understood to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The property is minutes away from where William and Kate live.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan’s mind was allegedly “changed” by Kate and her decision to stay in Windsor with her three children.

Images of Kate picking up her children from their first day at school emerged and, shortly after, Meghan’s friend hinted at the change of plans on Twitter.

Omid Scobie, the author of the biography Finding Freedom, tweeted that her plans had changed and that she would be remaining in London “like the Duchess of Cambridge”.

Another factor believed to have influenced Meghan’s decision is that her plan to fly to Balmoral “raised eyebrows” among certain royals, according to reports.

Meghan sparks fear among royalists

Meanwhile, Meghan has a controversial history with the royals.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she was writing a daily journal before she and Prince Harry stepped away from the Royal Family.

Recently, there have been fears among royalists that Meghan may intend on publishing the journal.

In her latest interview with The Cut, Meghan told how she was packing up “personal matters” from Frogmore Cottage when she stumbled upon her diary.

She teased: “You go back and you open drawers and you’re like: ‘Oh my gosh. This is what I was writing in my journal there?'”

Royal expert Margaret Holder told The Sun that a book of Meghan’s memoirs could spark major concern within the royal family.

She claimed: “The revelation that Meghan rediscovered what she was writing in her journal at Frogmore Cottage must trigger warning signals to the Royal Family.

“For Meghan, a book about her time with the royals offers a great opportunity for settling scores, naming those who offended her.

“She had enough time in the royal fold to learn secrets, some decades old. These could cause embarrassment and heartache for the Queen and her family. But they could earn a fortune for Meghan.”

Meanwhile, it’s not yet known whether Meghan and Harry will be remaining in London until the Queen’s funeral.

The pair might announce their plans in the coming days as preparations get underway.

