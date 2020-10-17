The Queen could be asked to help encourage Brits to have the coronavirus vaccine once it’s available, according to reports.

Experts apparently feel the nation has so much trust in her that she could convince sceptics that the jab is safe.

It comes as a survey revealed one in five Brits said they will refuse the coronavirus vaccine when it is rolled out.

The Queen ‘could help boost Brits’ trust in a vaccine’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why could the Queen help the vaccine campaign?

Fake news emerging from Russia has also claimed that Oxford University made jabs will ‘turn people into monkeys’.

Heidi Larson, an expert on vaccine misinformation, has been consulting with the Government on how to reassure the public.

Speaking to The Times, she said: “If there’s one thing I’ve seen, and I’ve been [in the UK] for over a decade now, it’s the trust that [the Queen] gets.

“And she’s certainly in that older cohort, so I think that’s actually really, really smart.”

…I think that’s actually really, really smart

Read more: Princess Beatrice reveals it was an “honour” to wear Queen’s dress on wedding day

If the Queen doesn’t have the vaccine, the alternative would be keeping her isolated.

Heidi added: “So I wouldn’t want to put her in a spot – but she is an important voice.”

ED! contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

The Queen recently came out of isolation at Windsor Castle.

One in five Brits have said they will refuse a vaccine (Credit: Cover Images)

Queen boosting morale

In April, she made an address when the nation was put into lockdown to stop the spread.

The Queen praised Brits’ “good-humoured resolve”.

She said that in years to come, the nation will also take pride in how it “responded to this challenge”.

If the Queen does publicly throw her support behind the COVID-19 vaccine, it will not be the first time she has done something like this.

Read more: Ant and Dec enjoy last night in together as they are forced apart

The Queen has publicly backed vaccines in the past (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Has the Queen backed vaccines before?

She let it be known in the ’50s that her elder two children – Prince Charles and Princess Anne – had been inoculated against polio.

This came amid widespread fear that the new vaccine for the disease was not safe.

The Queen said in 1957 that Prince Charles and Princess Anne, then aged eight and six, had received the jab.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.