Following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview, the Queen has reportedly refused to sign off on the Palace’s response.

According to reports, the 94-year-old monarch has held crisis talks with Prince Charles and Prince William following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

On Monday (March 8) night, ITV aired Harry and Meghan’s interview with the US chat host. The programme had aired the night before for US audiences.

Queen’s crisis talks over Harry and Meghan response

And now, the Queen is said have held discussions with Charles and William over how best to respond to the couple’s allegations.

During the chat, Meghan claimed she was told not to get help when she felt suicidal while pregnant with Archie.

There were also allegations of racism, as the couple claimed there had been concerns about what colour their baby’s skin would be.

Speaking on CBS This Morning on Monday, Oprah said that while she didn’t know the identity of the person who made the comments about Archie’s skin, she did know it wasn’t the Queen or Prince Philip.

According to The Times, since holding the talks, the Queen has refused to sign off on an official statement from the Palace.

It is claimed she wants more time to consider the response.

A statement has reportedly been prepared that highlights the love the Royal Family has for the Sussexes.

There’s a lot people want to say but no one wins with a tit-for-tat battle.

But the Queen did not want to rush it out overnight.

A source told the Daily Mail that the interview had staff “reeling”.

They said: “Staff are reeling. But there is [also] a strong sense of needing to retain a dignified silence and show kindness and compassion. There’s a lot people want to say but no one wins with a tit-for-tat battle. Bridges need to be built after all this is over, after all.”

ED! contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

What did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say about the Queen?

During the Oprah chat, the host asked Harry if he had blindsided the Queen with his decision to step down as a senior member of the Royal Family.

However, the duke said that wasn’t the case at all, as he had “too much respect” for his grandmother.

Meghan, similarly, was keen to differentiate between the Royal Family as a family and what she called The Institution.

She told Oprah that the Queen had always treated her with kindness and respect.

