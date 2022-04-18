The Queen was “alone with her own thoughts” following Prince Philip‘s funeral, one of her closest aides has revealed.

Her Majesty‘s husband of 73 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, died last April at the age of 99.

His funeral took place a week after his death and the monarch, 95, had to sit alone during the service because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Queen was “alone with her own thoughts” following Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Angela Kelly, whose title is Her Majesty’s Personal Advisor and Curator (The Queen’s Jewellery, Insignias and Wardrobe), has given a glimpse into the poignant moments after the service.

In a new chapter of her book The Other Side of the Coin, The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, published in Hello! magazine, Ms Kelly explains that she waited for the monarch in her dressing room.

After the Queen returned from St George’s Chapel, where the funeral took place, Ms Kelly says “no words were spoken”.

The Queen’s husband of 73 years Prince Philip died last April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She says in the book: “I helped her off with her coat and hat and no words were spoken.

“The Queen then walked to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts.”

Ms Kelly had become a member of “HMS Bubble”.

This was the team of staff who isolated with the Queen and Philip during the Covid lockdowns.

Speaking about the day Philip died at Windsor Castle, Ms Kelly says in her book: “The feeling among all the Royal staff in the bubble at Windsor Castle was sombre.”

The Queen attended the memorial service with members of the Royal Family (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Prince Philip memorial

Last month, the Queen joined members of the Royal Family for a memorial service for her late husband.

It took place at Westminster Abbey to remember the Duke of Edinburgh almost a year after his death.

The Queen took a different entrance to other guests and members of the Royal Family.

This is because she’s reportedly been struggling with mobility issues.

The monarch walked to her seat in the Abbey with her son Prince Andrew – a move which divided many people online.

However, according to reports, the Queen had told her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William that it was “her wish” to be escorted by Andrew to the service.

An insider claimed to the Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers that the monarch told Charles and William that it was “her wish and final decision”.

The Other Side of the Coin [Platinum Edition], by Angela Kelly, will be published by HarperCollins on May 12th 2022.

