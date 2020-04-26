The Countess of Wessex is secretly volunteering amidst coronavirus pandemic

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has been secretly volunteering amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The wife of Prince Edward, has been volunteering with chefs who are preparing meals for NHS staff.

She has reportedly been volunteering one day a week. Here she has helped prepare food, cooked and cleaned up.

British financier Ian Wace set up the programme in an effort to help overwhelmed hospitals and their staff.

Sophie with husband Prince Edward and their two children (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

"She got stuck into everything"

The Mail revealed she has undertaken her volunteering duties "privately, without any fanfare."

This week she reportedly helped pack pre-prepared vegetables and helped make wraps and lemon and raspberry tarts.

Pictures show her donning an apron, gloves and mask as she fulfils her tasks.

Society events planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones introduced her to the programme.

He told the Mail: "Sophie's done a fabulous job. She's got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning. She's done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she's incredible."

The bulk of the cooking is within the kitchens of asset management firm Marshall Wallace in Chelsea London.

This is one of many times Sophie has volunteered during the pandemic.

One of many projects

Last week she joined the team of catering company Rhubarb as she helped prepare meals for frontline workers.

The organisation shared a photo of Sophie helping packing food boxes to their Instagram page.

They captioned the image: "Thank you to Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex for joining us today and working so hard in the kitchen at rhubarb to prepare food for our heroic NHS Hospital Teams."

She also visited Hope Hub two weeks ago, a charity that helps fight homelessness in Surrey and the surrounding areas.

Surrey Health Council's Twitter page outed her secret service.

The organisation tweeted: "It was a joy to welcome HRH The Countess of Wessex on Thursday 9 April to visit @thehopehub to meet staff & volunteers & help pack emergency food parcels for vulnerable Clients who are in temporary accommodation during COVID-19 and would otherwise be homeless. Chief Exec Mags Mercer."

