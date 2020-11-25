The Chase star Anne Hegerty has called for people to have more sympathy for Meghan Markle following her miscarriage news.

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July, opening up about the heartbreaking moment she experienced severe cramps while holding her son Archie.

Meghan Markle has revealed she suffered a miscarriage over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did The Chase star Anne Hegerty say about Meghan Markle?

On Twitter, The Governess slammed all the “disgusting” comments she had seen online about Meghan since her announcement, made via an op-ed with The New York Times.

Hitting out at the trolls, The Chase favourite Anne, 62, tweeted: “Just checking to see exactly how disgusting everyone’s being about Meghan at the moment.

“Have a little sympathy here, guys?”

A number of Twitter users have questioned the timing of Meghan’s announcement and why it was made months later, with some vile trolls accusing the duchess of attention seeking.

A number of Anne’s followers shared her disgust.

One said: “Absolutely no words to the fact people have the nerve to be anything other than kind and supportive to Meghan Markle right now.”

The Chase star Anne Hegerty called out ‘disgusting’ trolls (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Another replied: “My heart goes out to Meghan and Harry. Really sad for them both. People need to show a little kindness. Losing a child is the worst thing any parent can go through. I know, I have been there.”

A third wrote: “They’re vile, trolls the lot of them, then they wonder why they wanted to move as far away from the UK as possible.”

Duchess of Sussex reveals pain and grief of miscarriage

Writing in The New York Times, Meghan described feeling a “sharp cramp” while holding Archie, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

She said: “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

The Duchess of Sussex said she and Harry have lost their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears.

“Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

