Cheeky schoolboy who 'cuddled' Meghan Markle issues apology to Prince Harry

The teenage pupil who hugged the Duchess of Sussex and quipped about how beautiful she is has offered his apologies to Prince Harry for giving his wife a cuddle.

16-year-old Aker Okoye met Meghan Markle last Friday as she paid a visit to his school in Dagenham, east London.

Head Prefect Aker was cheered by his fellow pupils as he gleefully praised Meghan, joking: "She really is beautiful, innit? I had to speak the truth there."

However, in a letter published by The Sun, it seems Aker has contacted the Duke of Sussex to wish the couple good luck for the future as they step away from the royal family.

He also noted how he almost met Harry last year when the Prince opened a Future Youth Zone near to where Aker is from in London but had to miss out because he was away on a school trip.

Describing Friday as "the best day of my life so far", Aker said in the handwritten letter: "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter.

I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife.

"It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational."

‘She really is beautiful, init.’ Aker Okoye, the 16-year-old pupil who stole a kiss from the Duchess of Sussex, describes the moment they met. 😘 He has even written a letter to Prince Harry to apologise for cuddling his wife. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ZwV2TZZADs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 9, 2020

Aker also appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today and charmed hosts Piers Morgan - not Meghan’s biggest fan - and Susanna Reid.

He joked he had decided to write to Harry after reading a comment on social media.

Aker explained: "There was a comment on an Instagram post that said if I’m dead in the next six months we know who sent the hit – so I thought I better cover my back.'"

He also admitted to being "starstruck" by the opportunity to speak in front of Meghan and said it was a moment he will "cherish for the rest of my life".

"She is more than a pretty face," Aker insisted. "She is strong, committed and really inspirational. I felt very privileged."

Aker also revealed Meghan told him his comment about her being beautiful was "brave".

