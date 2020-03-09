The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 9th March 2020
Royals

Cheeky schoolboy who 'cuddled' Meghan Markle issues apology to Prince Harry

Sent a letter to Harry after reading a comment on social media

By Robert Leigh
Tags: Good Morning Britain, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

The teenage pupil who hugged the Duchess of Sussex and quipped about how beautiful she is has offered his apologies to Prince Harry for giving his wife a cuddle.

16-year-old Aker Okoye met Meghan Markle last Friday as she paid a visit to his school in Dagenham, east London.

Head Prefect Aker was cheered by his fellow pupils as he gleefully praised Meghan, joking: "She really is beautiful, innit? I had to speak the truth there."

However, in a letter published by The Sun, it seems Aker has contacted the Duke of Sussex to wish the couple good luck for the future as they step away from the royal family.

Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'humilty' as she shares pic of herself

He also noted how he almost met Harry last year when the Prince opened a Future Youth Zone near to where Aker is from in London but had to miss out because he was away on a school trip.

Describing Friday as "the best day of my life so far", Aker said in the handwritten letter: "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter.

I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife.

"I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school.

"It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational."

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals baby Archie is trying to walk at 10 months old

Aker also appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today and charmed hosts Piers Morgan - not Meghan’s biggest fan - and Susanna Reid.

He joked he had decided to write to Harry after reading a comment on social media.

Aker explained: "There was a comment on an Instagram post that said if I’m dead in the next six months we know who sent the hit – so I thought I better cover my back.'"

View this post on Instagram

50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. • “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

He also admitted to being "starstruck" by the opportunity to speak in front of Meghan and said it was a moment he will "cherish for the rest of my life".

"She is more than a pretty face," Aker insisted. "She is strong, committed and really inspirational. I felt very privileged."

Aker also revealed Meghan told him his comment about her being beautiful was "brave".

- Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain Meghan Markle Piers Morgan

Trending Articles

 UK weather: Met Office issues new warnings as parts of Britain brace for three weeks worth of rain in 24 hours
DOI couple Carlotta Edwards and Alexander Demetriou shut down rumours their marriage has ‘collapsed’
Loose Women cancelled from tomorrow as ITV airs Cheltenham Festival coverage
Dancing On Ice viewers think Holly, Phil and judges were ‘disappointed’ by Joe Swash’s win
Emmerdale cast share birthday wishes for Jeff Hordley's 50th
Perri Kiely sends touching message to Joe Swash after Dancing On Ice final