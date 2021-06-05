Sophie Wessex has declared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “are still family, no matter what”.

The Countess of Wessex, 56, spoke out about her nephew and his wife following their fallout with the Royals.

In a new interview with the Telegraph Magazine, Sophie revealed she had a “lengthy chat” with Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral.

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have spoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Duke of Sussex had flown in to the UK for the service in April following his grandfather’s death.

It was the first time he had been back on home soil since his and Meghan’s shock departure from the Royal family.

But in a joint interview with her husband, Prince Edward, Sophie said: “We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be.”

Sophie Wessex on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “What interview?”

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were also quizzed about Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the chat, the couple accused The Firm of ignoring Meghan’s plea for help when she felt suicidal.

They also made claims that a member of the family had been racist when Meghan was pregnant with their first child Archie, now two.

Harry said the unnamed person raised ‘”concerns” about the colour of their baby’s skin.

Sophie and Edward had a ‘lengthly chat’ with Harry after Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In the days that followed, Prince William was asked about the allegations during a visit to a school.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he said.

Buckingham Palace also described the allegations as “concerning” and said it would be dealing with it privately.

When asked by Telegraph Magazine about the Oprah chat, Edward, 57, mused: “Oprah who?”

Smiling, Sophie also chipped in: “Yes, what interview?”

The couple are taking on a more prominent role following Prince Edward’s death (Credit: Sky News)

‘Things have changed’

The couple went on to explain how Prince Edward would be taking on a more prominent role in the working Royal family.

It comes following both Harry’s departure and Prince Philip’s death.

Sophie said: “We’ve plodded along doing what we’re doing, hopefully doing it well. And then all of a sudden there’s a bit of a hiatus and things have changed a bit.

“Naturally, the media are looking for people to fill the so-called void.”

She added: “If people want to pay more attention to what we’re doing, then great.”

All of a sudden there's a bit of a hiatus and things have changed a bit

Prince Edward and Sophie spoke to the cameras following Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

Sophie struggled to hold back tears as she recounted memories of her father-in-law.

The couple now say their children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn “still keep expecting to see grandpa arrive in his green Land Rover”.

Prince Edward and Sophie have vowed to continue with Prince Philip’s work through the Duke of Edinburgh Award following his passing.

