Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is supporting a campaign following the “tragic” impact the menopause is having for some women in the workplace.

The wife of Prince Edward has called for change and employers to support women and staff going through the menopause.

Sophie, patron of Wellbeing of Women, said “we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women”.

To mark #MenopauseAwarenessMonth, The Countess of Wessex joined her Patronage, @WellbeingofWmen, to launch their new ‘Menopause Workplace Pledge’. The charity is calling on employers to support women going through menopause in the workplace. Follow @WellbeingofWmen for more. pic.twitter.com/pGCtyevCt3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 5, 2021

Sophie, Countess of Wessex on menopause

The countess spoke at a virtual roundtable event to launch the campaign.

Sophie said: “To think women are having to leave the workplace because of [the menopause] is tragic.

“We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s.

“We need to celebrate that and keep those opportunities going for women.”

Meanwhile, she continued: “Together, we can support the thousands of women out there who form the backbone of our workforce.

“We cannot let anyone leave the workforce, feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows.

“We have to be able to change that.”

Countess of Wessex supports menopause campaign

Sophie was speaking as part of a discussion to launch the Menopause Workplace Pledge.

The Wellbeing of Women charity has created the campaign, and hopes to encourage employers to “take positive action to make sure everyone going through the menopause is supported”.

Meanwhile, royal fans have praised Sophie for raising awareness on the issue.

One person said on Twitter: “Bravo, Your Royal Highness! This is an issue that needs to be discussed openly. Thank you for paving the way and your support.”

In addition, another added: “Thanks, Sophie, for supporting this campaign and drawing attention to it.”

After that, a third said: “So glad she is focusing on this important topic.”

