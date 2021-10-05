Sophie, Countess of Wessex smiles while out
Sophie, Countess of Wessex praised as she supports menopause campaign

She was praised for raising awareness

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is supporting a campaign following the “tragic” impact the menopause is having for some women in the workplace.

The wife of Prince Edward has called for change and employers to support women and staff going through the menopause.

Sophie, patron of Wellbeing of Women, said “we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women”.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex on menopause

The countess spoke at a virtual roundtable event to launch the campaign.

Sophie said: “To think women are having to leave the workplace because of [the menopause] is tragic.

“We are fabulous in our 40s, and we are even more fabulous in our 50s, 60s and 70s.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex discusses the menopause
Sophie Wessex called for employers to support women going through the menopause (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We need to celebrate that and keep those opportunities going for women.”

Meanwhile, she continued: “Together, we can support the thousands of women out there who form the backbone of our workforce.

“We cannot let anyone leave the workforce, feeling that they have got to slope off into the shadows.

“We have to be able to change that.”

Sophie, The Countess Of Wessex Hosts Christmas Quiz At Disability Initiative's Resource Centre In Camberley
The Countess of Wessex said the impact the menopause is having for some women in the workplace is “tragic” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Countess of Wessex supports menopause campaign

Sophie was speaking as part of a discussion to launch the Menopause Workplace Pledge.

The Wellbeing of Women charity has created the campaign, and hopes to encourage employers to “take positive action to make sure everyone going through the menopause is supported”.

Meanwhile, royal fans have praised Sophie for raising awareness on the issue.

One person said on Twitter: “Bravo, Your Royal Highness! This is an issue that needs to be discussed openly. Thank you for paving the way and your support.”

Sophie Countess Of Wessex Attends Inspire A Generation Wheelchair Basketball Session
Sophie was praised by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, another added: “Thanks, Sophie, for supporting this campaign and drawing attention to it.”

After that, a third said: “So glad she is focusing on this important topic.”

