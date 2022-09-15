Sophie, Countess of Wessex has been praised by royal fans after hugging a boy while visiting Manchester with her husband, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Sophie and Edward visited St Ann’s Square in Manchester today (September 15) to view floral tributes when they stopped to meet members of the public.

The Countess of Wessex was praised by royal fans after stopping to hug a boy in Manchester

Sophie, Countess of Wessex in Manchester today

While stopping to chat with well-wishers, Sophie approached a young man standing with his mother, and he handed her a teddy bear and a bouquet of flowers.

It was quite emotional, to be honest. I’m trying to hold it in.

Sophie hugged the boy, Josh, and thanked him for coming to pay his respects.

The boy’s mother, named Sue, told Sky News: “The first time she came down, Josh passed the bouquet over and then came back over before she got in the car and gave Josh another hug.”

Sophie hugged the boy in the crowd

She continued: “It was quite emotional, to be honest. I’m trying to hold it in. I just thought it was the best thing. I wasn’t expecting Sophie to come over.”

One well-wisher revealed that Sophie thanked her for taking the time to come to say goodbye to Her Majesty the Queen.

Another disclosed that Sophie had said that it was the support of the well-wishers that is helping the royals through the incredibly tough time.

The Countess of Wessex met well-wishers today with Prince Edward

Sophie also reportedly broke down when viewing the floral and card tributes from people.

Sophie’s relationship to the Queen

The Queen and the Countess of Wessex shared a close relationship with one another.

Sophie would apparently call her mother-in-law “mama” and was spotted on many dog walks with the late Queen.

Prince Edward, Duke of Wessex, viewed floral tributes in Manchester while accompanied by his wife Sophie

Yesterday (September 14), viewers witnessed Sophie fighting back tears at the emotional service at Westminster Hall.

Today, the Wessexes visited a book of condolence for the Queen at the city’s central library.

They will also light a candle in her honour at Manchester Cathedral.

Royal fan reactions

On Twitter, many royal fans expressed their words of praise toward the Countess.

One Twitter user said: “Sophie Wessex is a lovely lady – I have a lot of time for her.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful moments from Earl & Countess of Wessex in Manchester.”

“Sophie Wessex really is a top woman, going back to hug that little lad,” a third tweeted.

“The Countess of Wessex is my heroine. Greeting the young man in Manchester and giving him three hugs. God bless you, Sophie,” said another.

“I think we’ll be seeing much more of this couple. Sophie is a natural with the people,” one added.

One royal fan gushed: “Sophie, Countess of Wessex, never fails to make my heart feel warm.”

