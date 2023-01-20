Sophie, Countess of Wessex branded ‘asset’ to royal family as fans rally around on special day

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is celebrating her birthday today and fans have wasted no time in paying tribute to the royal on Twitter.

Sophie, who is married to Prince Edward, turns 58 today (January 20).

King Charles and Camilla’s social media pages paid tribute to the Countess and fans all had the same thing to say – she’s an “asset” to the royal family.

Sophie is celebrating her 58th birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex celebrates birthday

The royal family’s official Twitter page said: “Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very Happy Birthday today.

“Thank you Connaught School for the lovely cake during HRH’s visit yesterday!”

Sophie visited Connaught School in Bagshot, Surrey, on Thursday (January 19) to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

During the engagement, she spoke to pupils about life at Connaught, and met the school’s dog, Toffee.

Sophie is married to Prince Edward (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She was also given a birthday cake at the school as well as a bunch of flowers.

In addition, the school children sang Happy Birthday to the Countess.

The Countess of Wessex is a huge asset to the Royal Family.

Later in the day, Sophie made a second engagement as she officially opened the new Heatherwood Hospital.

She met with staff and patients during the visit.

On Friday, birthday tributes poured in on social media for Sophie as many royal fans branded her an “asset” to the family.

Royal fans have branded Sophie an “asset” to the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person gushed on Instagram: “Such an asset she is to the Royal family.”

Another wrote: “The Earl and Countess of Wessex really are an asset to the RF.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “The Countess of Wessex is a huge asset to the Royal Family. Very well done.”

Another added on Twitter: “Her Royal Highness is amazing and I love her a lot!

“She always represents the Crown in the best possible way so I want to wish her a very happy birthday and a wonderful new year.”

Sophie making history

Last year, Sophie made history within the royal family during one of her overseas visits.

In October 2022, the Countess of Wessex travelled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to meet with survivors of sexual assault.

Read more: William and Kate’s popularity nosedives after Prince Harry’s mudslinging memoir

The royal family’s Instagram page confirmed she was the first member of the family to visit the country.

Fans praised Sophie for her visit as one person said: “Sophie is wonderful, bringing awareness to such worthy, often overlooked causes. She is such an asset to the Royal Family.”

We couldn’t agree more!

Do you think Sophie, Countess of Wessex is an asset to the family? Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.