Six questions that must be addressed after THAT Prince Harry and Meghan interview

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the UK last night (March 8). And it seems to have thrown up more questions than answers.

In the interview, the couple brought up issues including mental health, racism and a huge family divide.

As yet, the palace hasn’t responded to the bombshell interview. But there are a number of questions that need to be addressed following the transmission.

Meghan made a number of allegations against the royal family during the interview with Prince Harry (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry and Meghan interview: What’s the official reason Archie isn’t a prince?

It was previously claimed that Harry and Meghan didn’t want Archie to have a title because they wanted him to have a “normal” life.

However, in the interview, Meghan claimed: “They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or a princess — not knowing what the gender would be — which would be different from protocol.”

According to existing convention, Archie could be named a prince should his grandfather, Prince Charles, ascend the throne.

This is because children and male-line grandchildren of the king or queen receive the title of prince or princess.

However, Queen Elizabeth made exceptions for Prince William’s children, announcing years ago that they would all be princes and princesses.

It has also been pointed out that Archie isn’t a prince because of rules laid down by King George V – the Queen’s grandfather – over 100 years ago.

In 1917, he limited which members of the royal family would have the status of HRH.

His declaration reserved prince and princess titles for the children of the monarch, the grandchildren of the monarch in the male line, and the eldest son of the Prince of Wales.

As Archie is the queen’s great-grandson, he was born without a title.

However, he could be given the title when his grandfather, Prince Charles, ascends the throne.

Prince Harry spoke of the rift between himself and his family (Credit: YouTube)

Which royal made the comment about his skin colour and will there be an investigation?

Harry flat-out refused to name the member of the royal family who made the comments about Archie’s skin tone.

Speaking after the interview Oprah Winfrey confirmed that Harry had told her away from the cameras that is wasn’t his grandparents.

So if it wasn’t The Queen of Prince Philip, who said it?

Royal experts seem to believe that it’s either Prince Charles, Prince William or their wives – the Duchess of Cornwall or the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Harry did not share the identity with me. But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations,” Oprah said.

“He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations.”

The palace is yet to respond to the allegations, but there are calls for an enquiry into who said it and in what context the comments were made.

And, Lorraine’s royal expert Russell Myers predicts there could be dire consequences for the culprit.

“If they are in the line of succession there will be calls for them to step aside it is that damaging,” he stated.

Why didn’t The Firm help Meghan with her mental health and why did she need them to?

Meghan revealed that when she was battling with her mental health during pregnancy, she reached out to “The Firm”. However, she was told they couldn’t help her.

She said she went to a senior member of the royal family asking for help and she was turned away.

She then claimed she went to human resources and was told they couldn’t help her because she wasn’t a “paid employee”.

Meghan said: “I remember this conversation like it was yesterday. They said: ‘My heart goes out to you, because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do to protect you, because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.'”

She also claimed she was told it “wouldn’t be good for the institution” if she sought help.

Meghan also claimed she had surrendered her keys, driver’s license and passport upon joining the family.

“I couldn’t, you know, call an Uber to the palace,” she told Oprah.

Royal commentators have expressed doubt that Meghan would have been denied help, though, especially as Prince Harry and Princess Diana have both spoken about going to therapy in the past.

Oprah Winfrey hosted the interview with Meghan and Prince Harry (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry and Meghan interview: Will he ever reunite with his family?

At the moment there’s looking like an awful lot of ground to make up with Harry and his family, in particular father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

In the interview, Harry revealed that he felt “really let down” by his father.

He revealed Charles had “stopped taking my calls” but said they are now on speaking terms.

Asked what his relationship with William was like, Harry answered: “The relationship is space at the moment.”

He added: “Time heals all things hopefully.”

It appears Harry is on good terms with The Queen though, as he defended her numerous times during the interview.

Why didn’t Meghan speak about her family in the interview?

Meghan did speak about her relationship with her father Thomas Markle during the chat with Oprah.

However, it didn’t feature in the final cut that made it to TV.

Instead, a clip of Meghan speaking about her father was released the following day.

In it, she revealed she felt “betrayed” by her dad.

He had his say earlier today (March 9) during an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.

What really happened over the flower girl dress and why was the story twisted?

Mystery surrounds what really happened between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

It all revolves around a row that took place just before Meghan and Harry’s wedding and centred around Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress.

At the time, it was rumoured that Meghan had made Kate cry.

However, in the Oprah interview Meghan insisted it was the other way round. She said that Kate apologised for upsetting the soon-to-be bride.

Rumour has it that Meghan didn’t want the flower girls to wear tights as it was due to be a hot day.

However, Kate wanted Charlotte to wear tights and follow royal protocol.

But why didn’t the palace come out and clear up the story for Meghan’s sake?

Meghan told Oprah: “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I did not do, but that happened to me.”

She added: “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”

Oprah asked Meghan why “somebody didn’t just say that”.

She replied: “That’s a good question.”

Meghan added: “I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth.

“Look, I would hope that she would have wanted that corrected, and maybe in the same way that the palace wouldn’t let anybody else negate it, they wouldn’t let her. Because she’s a good person,” she added.

