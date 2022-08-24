Serena Williams delights royal fans by sharing unseen photo with Meghan and daughter

Serena Williams posted a snap of herself and her daughter with close friend Meghan Markle.

Tennis champion Serena announced earlier this month that she was ready to retire from sport.

Tennis legend Serena appeared on Meghan’s new podcast (Credit: Cover Images)

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle

Serena, 40, posted the lovely picture on her Instagram yesterday (August 24).

The picture shows Serena holding her daughter Olympia, four, and her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Serena captioned the snap: “I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!

“It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious.”

One fan gushed: “Oh precious!! I adore your friendship.”

Another wrote: “Love you’re friendship with Meghan.”

“This is so great,” a third added.

Meghan had invited Serena to be her first guest on her new podcast “Archetypes” on Spotify where they chatted about the power and ambition of women.

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle’s friendship

Serena has been friends with Meghan since around 2014.

The tennis star has been supported by Meghan during her matches at Wimbledon many times.

Meghan has supported Serena during her Tennis matches many times over the years (Credit: Cover Images)

After Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Serena came to her close friend’s defence on Twitter after she was berated by the press.

She posted a picture of her notes app which read: “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example— with empathy and compassion

“She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Serena continued: “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us.

“We must recognize our obligation o decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.

“The mental health consequenses of systemic opression and victimization are devastating, isolating, and all too often leathal.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control.

“Against such things there is no law.”

