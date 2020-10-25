Prince Harry has come under fire for quitting his senior Royal Marines duties by a top military general.

Major General Julian Thompson says he disagrees with the Duke of Sussex‘s actions.

Under ‘Megxit’ negotiations, the agreement was that Harry would step down as Captain General of the Marines.

However, the Queen made it clear that this status would be reviewed after 12 months.

This left the Marines somewhat hanging, as they are uncertain whether Prince Harry will retain his title in a year’s time or is forever gone.

Now, Major General Julian Thompson has said that Harry needs to let his final decision be known.

Prince Harry at his final Royal Marines engagement with wife Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

Unable to find a replacement for Prince Harry

Until things are completely straightened out, it is impossible for them to find a replacement, the Major said.

He also explained that if he is to take up the prestigious role once again, he would have to commit 100 per cent.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Major Thompson said: “I’m not trying to give him a lecture, but he has to take the job seriously and not just say, ‘Well, I’m still the Captain General and I’m going to live in Los Angeles and never visit the UK’.

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘could replace Prince Andrew in top royal role’

“It’s wrong. You can’t do that.”

According to the same report, the Royal Marines have not been able to get in touch with Prince Harry since his last official duty in March.

Prince Harry now lives in America with wife Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

Confusion over Duke of Sussex’s role

They have not heard from the senior royal, leaving them confused as to how to officially proceed.

What’s more, Prince William could reportedly take on the role.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Earlier this month, an insider told The Express that the military is not expecting Harry to ever return – and that the Duke of Cambridge is an obvious replacement.

The source said: “The decision has been made to invite Prince William to take over this important duty, largely on the basis that the Duke of Sussex has given no reason to believe that he will alter current arrangements. Quite the opposite, in fact.”

When Harry attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March, he hinted that he felt reluctant to step down.

His speech included: “I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down. I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.”

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.