Princess Eugenie became a mum to her son August earlier this year, and grandmother Sarah Ferguson has revealed how quickly he’s growing up.

So much so, the 61-year-old Duchess of York has also revealed an adorable trait the tot has now developed.

Princess Eugenie son

Sarah appeared at the Hello! Inspiration Awards on Tuesday night (October 5) and took time out to speak to the magazine.

She was asked how gratifying life as a grandmother was.

She said: “My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they’re phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year.

“You know it’s pretty incredible, but everyone asks me, ‘How are your grandchildren?’ Well, firstly, I look at my girls being wonderful mothers and then I see these incredible beings.”

What did Sarah Ferguson say is August’s new habit?

She then revealed that August – who was born in February – is growing up fast.

And after spending time with him, she also said that he has developed a super-cute habit.

Sarah added: “It’s so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he’s seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you. It’s not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky.”

When did the Princesses give birth to their children?

It has indeed been a banner year for Sarah Ferguson and her daughters.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to August in February this year (2021).

She and husband Jack Brooksbank broke the news on Instagram.

She told fans: “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣

“By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Eugenie’s older sister – Beatrice – also became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to a daughter on September 18.

The Princess and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced that her name is Sienna.