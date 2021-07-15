Sarah Ferguson has insisted that Princess Diana would be “proud” of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The royal, 61, says that she is confident that if Diana were alive she’d be happy to see how her sons turned out.

However, not just that. Sarah says Diana, who died in 1997, would be just as fond of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would be ‘proud’

“She would be very proud of her sons and their wives”, Sarah told PEOPLE. “And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved.

“[Diana] adored my girls. She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven.

“If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.’ Because each has got her own voice.”

Fergie and Diana were close as teenagers, with the pair forming a strong bond when they were 15 and 14 respectively.

However, around the time of her death, it was suggested the pair had fallen out.

Fergie has insisted that such rumours were baseless, however, saying: “We promised each other we would always be together. There was never any daylight between us.

Fergie shares her daughters Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 32, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

It was claimed earlier this month (July) that Beatrice almost had a very different name until the Queen vetoed it.

Rumour has it Fergie was all set on naming her daughter Princess Annabel.

However, the monarch’s feedback on the suggested name was that it was “too yuppie”.

Apparently, the Queen then suggested Beatrice as a name, and then the rest is history.

