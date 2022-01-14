Sarah Ferguson ‘regrouping’ with Beatrice and Eugenie as Prince Andrew faces civil case

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly “devastated” as her ex-husband Prince Andrew faces a civil sexual assault case.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew, 61.

She claims the prince sexually assaulted her when she was 17 – allegations he has vehemently denied.

A US judge refused to dismiss the case after Andrew’s legal team tried to have the lawsuit thrown out of court.

But now as he faces a civil case later this year, Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie and their daughters are apparently “discussing what to do” going forward.

Prince Andrew news

A source told OK! that Fergie feels “devastated”.

They continued: “She’s a very positive person and she always sees the sunny side up in life, but this has been a blow.

“They really did believe he would be able to just walk away from this.

“They thought the Newsnight interview would help him, but it did the exact opposite. And nobody is above the law.”

In addition, the insider added that the “family are regrouping and discussing what to do going forward”.

ED! has contacted reps for Sarah Ferguson for comment.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had stripped Andrew of his titles.

A statement read: “With The Queen‘s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

Andrew stripped of titles

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It comes days after US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case.

Giuffre alleges Andrew sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions.

However, the prince has always denied the accusations against him.

His legal team previously described the lawsuit as “frivolous”.

Will the Royal Family support Andrew?

As Andrew prepares to face the civil case, a royal expert claimed he might not have the full royal family’s support.

ITV royal editor Chris Ship said on Good Morning Britain on Thursday: “I mean his immediate family – Sarah Ferguson, his two daughters – are behind him.”

In conclusion, he said: “But other members of the Royal Family very much are not.”

Elsewhere, a source close to Andrew has said: “Given the robustness with which Judge Kaplan greeted our arguments, we are unsurprised by the ruling.

“However, it was not a judgement on the merits of Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

“This is a marathon not a sprint and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these claims.”

