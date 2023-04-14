Actual reason why Sarah Ferguson has been ‘snubbed’ from King’s coronation?

Sarah Ferguson being ‘snubbed’ from King Charles‘ coronation isn’t a decision he ‘would’ve taken lightly’, a former royal butler claims.

The Duchess of York – the King’s former sister-in-law – has reportedly not been invited to the event. Due to take place on May 6, the occasion is a ‘great time’ to show the family is ‘united’. But former butler Grant Harrold thinks the King has taken some guidance from advisors on things like the guest list.

Sarah Ferguson has been left off the guestlist (Credit: Splash News)

King’s coronation guests

Speaking to Spin Genie, Harrold said: “It’s interesting that Sarah Ferguson isn’t invited as she is a close member and friend of the royal family, including the King, and I understand she still continues to live under one roof with her husband who she is divorced from. In recent years, Sarah and Andrew have become very close again and continue to spend time together and I think that’s also for the benefit of their daughters too. Sarah has been seen at different occasions with the royal family, but notably any big public events I’ve never seen her at. I even remember being at the wedding of the King and Camilla and she wasn’t at that either.

It could also be quite simply that she already has other engagements.

“It could be because she is no longer an official member of the royal family. Maybe they are only inviting senior members of the royal family or married members of the royal family. There’s one of those old rules that people had to be married to attend events. It could also be quite simply that she already has other engagements. There’s only been 2,000 or so people invited – that’s tiny compared to the Queen’s coronation, so it could be they are having to look at only inviting senior members of the family as I said before. I don’t think the King’s decision would have been taken lightly because as far as I’m aware the King gets on with Sarah.

“It would have been lovely if Sarah had been invited as this is a great time to show the royal family as one and united. But the King has got many advisors and it’s obviously down to their advice and guidance in how to make this coronation work for the King.”

King Charles reportedly gets on well with Fergie (Credit: Splash News)

Sarah Ferguson and the royals

Although Sarah Ferguson has been part of various controversies, the Queen stood by her. There is no ill will between Fergie and the royals, according to reports.

Royal commentator Ingrid Stewart referred to it as “not a matter of personal preference but protocol”.

She told the Independent: “Fergie has not been invited to any official royal events since her divorce. As the ex-wife she would not expect to be invited.” The decision means that Sarah won’t be sitting next to her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice at the event.

