Sarah, Duchess of York has revealed Princess Eugenie‘s due date – and it’s VERY soon!

Eugenie is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank. Their first child, August, was born in 2021.

Sarah, Duchess of York reveals Eugenie’s due date

Back in January, Princess Eugenie revealed that she is expecting her second child with Jack. Their first child, August, was born in February 2021.

Now, Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, has revealed when the Princess’ baby should be coming. She made the revelation in an interview with HOLA! TV. During the interview, Sarah was asked when the public may get their first glimpse at Eugenie’s baby.

“Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now,” she said.

Sarah was also asked about being a grandmother. “I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three-year-old.”

Sarah, Duchess of York makes promise to late Queen

In other Sarah-related news, the Duchess of York recently revealed the heartbreaking last promise she made to the late Queen about Prince Andrew. Sarah and Andrew were married between 1986 and 1996. They have sine divorced, however still live in the Royal Lodge.

Speaking about Andrew on Loose Women, she said: “We are longer divorced than married and I believe in the three c’s – communicate, compromise and compassion,” Sarah said. “That’s what I do with Andrew. We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me. In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him.”

She then revealed that she had promised to the Queen that she would look after Andrew.

“I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey’,” she said.

Fergie criticised for Andrew interviews

In other news, Sarah has been criticised for her “embarrassing” interviews defending her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Last month, Sarah appeared on GMB. During her appearance she praised Prince Andrew, branding him a “very good man”.

“With Prince Andrew, he’s such a good man. He’s a kind good man,” she said. “And I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild.”

“Sarah Ferguson gives endless interviews and is always supportive of Andrew, but some of them have been embarrassing,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam exclusively told ED!.

“She has not been asked to the Coronation which seems to me a wise decision. Normally Beatrice and Eugenie might be asked to carry out more royal engagements as there are fewer working royals but the York brand is still toxic,” he then said.

