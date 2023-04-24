Sarah, Duchess of York made a heartbreaking confession about her relationship with the late Queen yesterday (Sunday, April 23).

The Queen remained close with Sarah, despite her divorce from Prince Andrew back in 1996.

Sarah spoke about the Queen recently (Credit: ITV)

Sarah, Duchess of York makes heartbreaking confession

In a new interview, Sarah made a heartbreaking confession about her relationship with the late Queen. Sarah spoke about the late monarch in a chat with the Daily Mail yesterday.

Speaking to the publication, Sarah revealed that the best job she’s ever had is being a mother.

“One reason I’m a good mother is because my mother wasn’t present at all — she left me when I was 12 [to move to South America], so I know what it’s like to be brought up without a mother. That’s why the Queen was so amazing, because she was more of a mother to me than my own,” she said.

She then went on to say that she is in “awe” of her daughters – Eugenie and Beatrice – and how they have become mothers. She added: “I love every second spent with mini Eugenie and mini Beatrice [August and Sienna] they look so similar, it’s like having my babies back again.”

The Queen was like a mother to Sarah, according to the Duchess (Credit: BBC)

Queen would have ‘undoubtedly’ wanted Sarah Duchess of York at the coronation

Sarah’s words come not long after it was revealed that she hasn’t been invited to the coronation. This is despite the fact that the Queen would have “undoubtedly” have wanted her there – according to a friend.

“She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her,” the friend told The Independent.

“The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there,” they then added.

The friend then went on to say that the Queen found Sarah “warm and loyal”.

Sarah has been slammed by a royal expert (Credit: ITV)

Sarah slammed for ’embarrasing’ interviews

The Duchess of York has been slammed by a royal expert over her “support” of Prince Andrew. Sarah and Andrew married in 1986 but divorced in 1996. However, they have remained close. Fergie still lives with her ex-husband at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about Sarah and Andrew.

“Sarah Ferguson has indeed remained close to Prince Andrew and cohabits with him despite being divorced. They seem extremely happy together and are a close-knit family with their daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and their children,” he said.

“Sarah Ferguson gives endless interviews and is always supportive of Andrew, but some of them have been embarrassing,” he then added. He then went on to brand the York brand “toxic”.

