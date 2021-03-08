Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in America last night (March 7), with the couple dropping bombshell after bombshell to the talk show veteran.

So far, Buckingham Palace is yet to respond to the interview.

However, earlier today (March 8), one royal expert predicted that a response will be coming, but with so much to digest it’s doubtful it’ll come any time soon.

It’s thought the royal family will respond to the allegations in the interview (Credit: Splash News)

What happened in the Prince Harry and Meghan interview?

The explosive interview featured numerous revelations from the couple.

There were claims that members of the royal family spoke to Prince Harry about “how dark” son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

Read more: Eight key revelations from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview

Meghan also claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry ahead of her wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie.

One piece of light in the interview came when the couple revealed the sex of their unborn baby.

They said they were thrilled to be expecting a baby girl.

Meghan and Harry dropped numerous bombshells in their Oprah interview (Credit: Splash News)

What has the palace said about the interview?

The palace is yet to respond to the explosive claims in the interview.

And Lorraine‘s royal expert Russell Myers says this is because there is so much to digest.

The last posts on their social media accounts revolve around Commonwealth Day and were posted before the interview aired.

Read more: Andrew Morton claims interview is Princess Diana ‘getting revenge from beyond the grave’

Chatting on the show this morning, he said: “I think they’ll take their time, I don’t think there will be any explosion of statements coming out. Certainly they need to consider everything that’s been said.”

I think they will respond and everyone will be waiting to see what they have to say.

He added: “There have been accusations labelled at them, very very worrying concerning things about mental health and damaging things for the economy.

“I think they will respond and everyone will be waiting to see what they have to say.”

Russell Myers revealed when we can expect a reply from the royal family (Credit: ITV)

Where can I watch the interview?

You can watch the entire interview tonight on ITV.

It will air in its entirety from 9pm.

Will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.