Royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte volunteer during lockdown

Royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been volunteering alongside their father, the Duke of Cambridge.

In a candid image uploaded to Instagram, the young royals are walking in the rain with Prince William, as they deliver food parcels to isolated pensioners in their local area.

Royals thank volunteers

Uploaded to the Kensington Palace Instagram account, the post has been liked by over 200,000 people within an hour.

The post also references the thank you message from the Queen to thousands of volunteers across the UK, and around the world.

In her address, The Queen said: "As Volunteers' Week draws to a close, it is inspiring to reflect on the many thousands of people, who through their acts of generosity and kindness, have achieved so much for the greater good.

"I have been following with interest how men and women from around the world, including my own family, have been helping and recognising the vital role of the volunteer.

"I send my best wishes to all those who give themselves so freely and selflessly in the service of others."

Royals, including The Cambridges, have been praised for their volunteering efforts. (Credit Cover Images)

Praise for the royals volunteering

Many have praised the efforts of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during lockdown. On this Instagram post, one comment said: "Could not be more proud of William and Kate."

Another added: "Love seeing the Cambridges always. This has made my day!"

A third said: "Thank you for sharing 'the good' amongst all the chaos."

