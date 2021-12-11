Prince Charles and his wife Camilla divided royal fans as they unveiled their 2021 Christmas card.

Clarence House released images of the couple’s festive greeting across royal social media accounts on Friday (December 10) evening.

And while the very contemporary depiction of Charles and Camilla wearing masks was applauded by some, others felt there was a lack of traditional Christmas values on display.

Prince Charles and Camilla Christmas card

The image selected for the 2021 Christmas card was taken at Royal Ascot in June.

It shows the heir-to-the-throne, 72, helping the 73-year-old Duchess of Cornwall adjust her mask.

Charles wears a grey three-piece suit, along with a smart lavender tie and a lilac pocket square.

Camilla, meanwhile, dresses in a cream outfit with matching hat.

The brief message reads: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

However, not everyone appeared to appreciate the image.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card also sees them wearing masks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did royal fans react to the card?

Social media users were divided over the card, with many expressing strong views.

One unimpressed Twitter user couldn’t believe it was genuine, writing: “Is this a joke?”

Another detractor tweeted: “Not impressed with the masks.”

Is this a joke?

“Utterly tragic photograph. Woeful. Normalising panto,” huffed another exasperated critic.

And someone else fumed: “How is it appropriate to show someone sticking their dirty hands into the front of someone else’s mask?

“Surely this is irresponsible whilst in a pandemic?”

Some fans praised Charles and Camilla’s photo

However, someone else believed that the card was fitting for 2021.

“Yes, it’s a very weird, unprecedented and unusual choice for Christmas card,” they wrote.

“But why not? After all we’re living in a very weird time and place right now, aren’t we? This photograph speaks for itself.”

Another person who liked the card contributed: “I love the complicity on the picture and also how original it is! Beautiful and merry Christmas.”

Meanwhile, another supporter gushed: “I love this photo, it was an incredible sweet moment, I mean look at them… Such a cute and intimate scene, so full of love and adoration.”

Another person who gave it the thumbs up added: “Respect. When I saw the photo I thought ‘how cute is Camilla dressed in white?’

“Then I saw her husband Prince Charles tenderly adjusting the mask on her face and I thought ‘how cute!’

“So I like the card because there is love! Best wishes for a happy Christmas season!”

It comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton released their own family Christmas card.

