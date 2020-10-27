Royal staff landed themselves in hot water over Prince Charles’ underwear, former butler claims

Prince Charles is apparently notoriously fussy over how his clothes and bathroom rituals are organised by royal servants.

Extraordinary claims have been made about the Duke of Cornwall by former royal butler Paul Burrell.

In a documentary, Paul, 61, says that Charles, 72, would ‘scold’ staff if they got anything wrong regarding his routine.

In fact, the former Princess Diana confidant, says that Charles is known for being very ‘fussy’ by royal staff.

Speaking on Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm, available on Amazon, Paul says Charles’ staff are instructed to prepare his bathroom in a certain way.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says Prince Charles is very fussy (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Paul Burrell said about Prince Charles?

For example, he apparently desires ‘one inch of toothpaste’ on his toothbrush and even has his pyjamas’ creases ironed out.

What’s more, he also requires his underwear to be folded.

So Paul explained: “His underwear is folded in a certain way and his bath towel has to be placed in a certain fashion.”

Also adding: “When it comes to bathing the bath plug has to be in a certain position, the water temperature has to be just tepid, and only half full.”

Hence he went on to say that if the Prince notices one step out of place – the staff will be thoroughly told off.

Paul Burrell says Prince Charles lives an extremely pampered lifestyle (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Paul Burrell said about Prince Harry?

He continued: “If anyone gets anything wrong everybody is scolded.”

Charles’ strict requirements are a result of a lifetime of privilege, attests Paul.

Before adding: “The Prince of Wales has grown up in such a privileged lifestyle. He doesn’t have the mechanics to choose for himself anymore.

“Absolutely everything is done for him.”

Elsewhere Paul has commented on Prince Harry’s move to America.

Paul reckons Prince Harry and Prince William will reunite next year(Credit: SplashNews)

While appearing on Lorraine, he said: “So now he’s being led along her [Meghan Markle’s] path.

“It won’t always be that way because I personally cannot see Harry happy in Los Angeles.

“All his friends, family and his culture are back here in England.”



Before explaining that he thinks the late Princess Diana’s 60th birthday will finally bring Prince Harry and Prince William back together.

Indeed, he explained: “She treated them exactly the same, she knew one would be King one day and the other wouldn’t.

“She would want them to stand side by side.”

Finally saying: “Ironically, it’s going to be her that brings them back together.

“Because July 1st next year would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

“The boys will stand side by side and unveil a statue to her memory in Kensington Palace Gardens.”

