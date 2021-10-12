The Queen used a walking stick for the first time in almost 20 years today (October 12).

The monarch was attending a service to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion at London’s Westminster Abbey.

And, as she stepped out of her car with daughter Princess Anne, the Queen was seen walking with the aid of a stick.

The Queen was seen using a walking stick at Westminster Abbey today (Credit: Pool/Shutterstock)

Why did the Queen use a walking stick today?

The Queen was seen making her way into Westminster Abbey, which is cobbled and uneven, using a walking stick.

It’s the first time the monarch has been pictured using a stick for almost 20 years.

Back then, she was photographed using one after a knee operation.

Read more: Prince William sees uncle Prince Andrew as ‘a threat to The Firm’

Today, royal reporters weren’t given a specific medical reason as to why the monarch had opted to use a walking aide.

I know she’s 95, but it’s a reminder that she won’t be here forever.

Instead, it’s said she was using the stick “for comfort”.

Royal editor Chris Ship tweeted: “The Queen seen with a walking stick as 95 year old monarch arrives for a service at @wabbey to mark the centenary of the @PoppyLegion.

“She has used a stick before, after an operation. We are told she used one today ‘for comfort’.”

He added: “The Queen arrived with her daughter Princess Anne for the service in honour of the Royal British Legion.

“The walking stick has not been seen before – except after knee surgery nearly 20 years ago.”

The monarch was all smiles as she was accompanied by her daughter (Credit: Arthur Edwards/AP/Shutterstock)

How did fans react to seeing the Queen with a stick?

Some said that the pictures brought home the fact that, at 95, the Queen won’t be around forever.

“It’s sad to see. I know she’s 95, but it’s a reminder that she won’t be here forever,” said one.

Meanwhile, another fan said: “Knocked the wind out of me — seeing our beautiful & long-serving Queen using a walking stick.”

“The thought of my Queen ageing doesn’t sit right with me,” said a third.

However, others praised the Queen, admitting it’s “amazing” that she’s only using one now.

Read more: The Queen is all smiles as she hosts reception in bold bright orange outfit

“Cobbled streets are a pain, and the fact she is 95 and just started using one is a testament,” said one.

“Shows in what good shape HM is in that she is only now using one. Cobbles can be dicey,” another agreed.

“It’s amazing she’s only just using one now! At 95 she is in cracking form,” said a third.

Meanwhile, another royal fan added: “In all fairness she’s 95 years old and a stick is absolutely allowed.

“She’s jumping through more hoops than any of us ever will,” they added.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.