Royal fans ‘relieved’ by King Charles’ behaviour at the Coronation Concert

Royal fans were left relieved by King Charles‘ appearance at his coronation concert yesterday. The concert took place last night (May 7) in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

King Charles was seen dancing away to Lionel Richie (Credit: BBC)

The star-studded event was of course attended by the King and Queen themselves. They were also joined by other Senior Royals such as the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Royal fans were also thrilled to see an appearance from royal children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

There were many wholesome scenes of the royal family dancing and singing together. Particular highlights included adorable Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry and the whole family on their feet for Lionel Richie’s All Night Long.

There were also performances from stars such as Take That and Olly Murs, as well as a special Coronation Choir made up of different musical communities across the country. Prince William himself also gave a moving speech in honour of his father the king.

Viewers enjoyed seeing this more laid back side to the royal family. In particular, many were pleased to see King Charles looking a great deal more relaxed than he had done the previous day.

King Charles at Coronation Concert

During and following the concert, many royal fans took to social media to gush about the monarch’s appearance.

Charles looking so much healthier and happier

There had been worries that the King looked stressed on Coronation day, of course unsurprisingly. There were also rumours that he had become fed up during the long ceremony. A lip-reader claimed to have spotted King Charles moaning on several occasions throughout the day.

Charles and Camilla looked a lot more relaxed at yesterday’s concert (Credit: BBC)

Fans were therefore very relieved to see both King and Queen looking a lot happier at last night’s concert.

“Charles and Camilla looking so happy and relaxed. Great to see,” someone tweeted, following up with a heart emoji.

Another person said: “King Charles looks so much more relaxed today – I’d prefer the concert too to be fair!”

So would we, to be fair!

A third person agreed: “King Charles looks happier, healthier and chilled tonight.”

King Charles looks so much more relaxed today

Meanwhile, someone commented on Instagram: “Charles looking so much healthier and happier than he looked at the Coronation. He seemed to be under a great deal of stress on coronation day which was understandable, he was very pale. He is probably glad it’s over and now he can get on with the important work of being King with Camilla as his Queen without all the speculation surrounding them.”

