Royal fans praise the Queen for heartfelt message to Britain's Armed Forces

Royal fans have praised the Queen for her recent message praising Britain's Armed Forces, ahead of today's Armed Forces Day.

The Queen praised those serving "both at home and overseas" in a letter from Windsor Castle. This is the first time celebrations will be held virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Armed Forces Day celebrations will be virtual for the first time in history. (Credit: Cover Images)

I send my warmest best wishes to you all

In the social media image, Her Majesty wrote: "The Duke of Edinburgh and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, and the efforts of our military both at home and overseas.

"Today provides an opportunity for thanks, and a recognition of the dedication and risks faced by those serving our nation."

She continued: "We also have cause to thank veterans, who continue to contribute to our way of life, long after they leave the Armed Forces.

"Having had members of my family serve in each of the Armed Services, I know only too well of the pride Service personnel take in their duty.

"As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest best wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community."

Royal fans quick to praise the Queen

The post was shared with 8 million followers and has won praise with royal fans. One comment said: "Thank you for your service... with respect from an American Navy mother."

Another added: "We love you, Her Majesty the Queen."

A third said: "Happy armed forces day. May the Queen be healthy and serve for many years."

Someone else commented: "Our Queen, the light of our lives."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commemorations will mainly take place virtually for the first time in history.

Military bands will be performing on the Armed Forces Facebook and Twitter pages to celebrate.

Additionally, the Red Arrows are flying over Scarborough, the British Army's Catterick Garrison, and RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

