The Duchess of Cornwall spoke about her book club on The One Show last night, but it’s safe to say some BBC viewers won’t be picking up a novel and reading along.

After Camilla Parker Bowles appeared on the teatime show yesterday (October 27), viewers took to Twitter to offer their opinion on the segment.

Some even went so far as to brand the royal family “desperate” for appearing on the show.

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke about her book club on The One show last night (Credit: BBC)

Duchess of Cornwall’s book club: What’s it all about?

The Duchess of Cornwall held a gathering at Clarence House to showcase her book club and invited The One Show cameras along.

The Reading Room is described as a “hub for literary communities around the world, celebrates literature in all its forms”.

Read more: The One Show viewers are all saying the same thing about Tom Daley’s appearance

Each book is celebrated for a fortnight, with discussions and interviews with the authors on the book club’s social media channels.

However, despite the royal’s good intentions to get the nation reading, it seems some weren’t happy with the platform she used to publicise the scheme.

We were invited to a very exclusive book club at @ClarenceHouse, featuring some big names, such as Dame Judi Dench, @RichardEGrant and Dame Hilary Mantel. 📚 Follow The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room 👉 https://t.co/uqXmaZDPhV#TheOneShow @MichAckerley #TheReadingRoom pic.twitter.com/cnIFI9dukZ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 27, 2021

What did The One Show viewers say about the book club?

One branded the royal family “desperate” and accused them of trying too hard.

“It’s desperate how much the royal family are trying, isn’t it,” they said, adding: “And strange how much they’re using #theoneshow.”

Read more: What will Camilla Parker Bowles’ title be once Prince Charles is king?

Others accused the royals of embarking on a “PR offensive” with Camilla’s appearance on the show.

“God they’ve activated Camilla now, flogging her book club on The One Show too. They really are doing a PR offensive to soften us up,” the viewer commented.

Another agreed, bizarrely taking issue with Camilla’s stand against violence towards women earlier in the day.

“I thought that this morning when I heard her jumping on the bandwagon speech,” said anther.

Some viewers did accuse the royals of trying too hard, though (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s so important people read’

However, others couldn’t have loved the segment more, and praised the Duchess of Cornwall for launching the initiative.

One fan said: “I think that this is an interesting and very good thing that the Duchess of Cornwall has started.

“It is so important that people read, and reading is so empowering as well,” they added.

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.