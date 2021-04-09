Royal fans can now pay tribute to Prince Philip via the royal family’s online book of condolence

The royal family has launched an online book of condolence so fans can pay tribute to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh‘s death was announced earlier today (April 9).

He passed away “peacefully” earlier today at Windsor Castle.

The sad news came after he spent a month in hospital and underwent heart surgery.

Prince Philip fans can pay tribute to him online (Credit: Splash News)

How can fans pay tribute to Prince Philip?

The royals are asking Brits to obey the current COVID restrictions and have asked that they should not gather at the royal palaces.

As such, an online book of condolence has been set up, that anyone is welcome to sign in memory of the duke.

They’re also asking for donations to charity instead of flowers being left at palace gates.

The news of the book of condolence was posted on the royal family’s official Twitter account earlier this afternoon.

It was accompanied by a picture of Philip tipping his hat.

It read: “An Online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence.”

An Online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence: https://t.co/0w7Vd7kYq0 Visit https://t.co/utgjraQQv5 for updates from Buckingham Palace and information about The Duke of Edinburgh’s life and work. pic.twitter.com/fkV4FTvhqI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

What does the website say?

The website features a lovely smiling picture of Philip surrounded by a black shadow.

It reads: “Please send your message of condolence using this form.

“A selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for prosperity.”

Users are then asked to leave their name, location and message.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

So what else have officials said about his death?

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “The sad death of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has been announced by Buckingham Palace.

“Although this is a difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal Residences, and continue to follow public health advice particularly on avoiding meeting in large groups and on minimising travel.

“We are supporting the Royal Household in asking that floral tributes should not be laid at Royal Residences at this time.”

