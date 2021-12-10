Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a gorgeous new picture of their growing family.

The image – released on social media earlier today (December 10) – features on the Cambridges’ Christmas card this year.

The official social media accounts for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the image and said: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a ‘beautiful’ family (Credit Splash News)

Where was the new picture of William and Kate taken?

According to reports, the picture was taken earlier this year on a private family holiday to Jordan.

Kate looks glowing in the picture, wearing a khaki dress, while Princess Charlotte, six, looks all grown up in blue gingham.

Eight-year-old Prince George, meanwhile, beams as he poses in a camouflage T-shirt and shorts, and Prince Louis sits cross-legged at the front in a striped T-shirt.

William matches Kate in a khaki top and shorts.

Jordan holds a special significance for the Cambridges. It’s wheere the Duchess of Cambridge spent part of her childhood when her father Michael worked as a flight dispatcher for British Airways.

When Kate and William previously visited the Middle East on an official tour, they spoke of their intention to come back with their children in the future.

And, it seems, earlier this year, the young family of five did just that.

How did William and Kate fans react to the picture?

Royal fans loved the picture – and they all had the same thing to say about the kids.

“Wonderful picture 😍😍 the kids are growing so fast,” said one.

“How does Louis look like the age of George?” asked another.

“Wow the kids are so big!” said a third.

“Such a beautiful photo ❤️ the children are so grown up,” said another.

Others commented on what a “beautiful” family they made.

“Such a lovely family, full of fun and laughter, as it should be,” said one.

Another commented: “I’m melting! Such a beautiful family.”

Kate fans could spot Louis’s Middleton family resemblance (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Louis is definitely a Middleton

Others remarked that little heartbreaker Prince Louis, three, takes after his mother’s side of the family when it comes to his looks.

“Louis looks so much like his mum,” said one with the broken heart emoji.

Another added: “Louis looks like Kate’s brother James.”

A third also spotted the family resemblance.

“Louis looks so much like his grandfather Michael,” they said.

