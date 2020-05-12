Prince Charles leads Royal Family's International Nurses Day tribute

Prince Charles has led a heartfelt message of support for nurses from the Queen and other members of the Royal Family on International Nurses Day.

A video tribute posted on social media featured the Duke of Cornwall and his wife, Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The clip, posted on Tuesday (May 12) afternoon, begins with a snippet of a conversation between the Queen and a member of the health service.

"Good afternoon! This is rather an important day," her Majesty tells the caller, who says it's great to get recognition on International Nurses Day.

An important day

To that, the Queen replies: "Yes, because they've obviously had a very important part to play recently."

The Queen spoke of the importance of nurses Credit: SplashNews.com

Prince Charles then leads the tributes, telling the camera: "On this, International Nurses Day, my family join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff all over the country, and indeed the world.

Camilla then says: "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

My family join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Anne, Princess Royal, likewise feature in the clip.

The Cambridges are also in the video, with Kate saying simply: "A huge thank you from us all."

What did royal fans say?

Fans heaped praise on the royals for the tribute, as one said on Twitter: "This was superbly done. It's true that people's real character only emerges in times of crisis. My thanks to all the nurses around the globe, including the ones in my family! Thank you to the @RoyalFamily for recognizing them."

Another said, with a string of heart-eye and clapping emojis: "Omg I love this! Thank you to every nurse out there saving lives now."

A third tweeted: "Thank you for doing this. It's so nice to see other nurses around the world. Happy international Nurses day. Stay safe wherever you are."

