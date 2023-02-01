The latest royal family news has seen fans of Sophie Wessex issue two pleas to King Charles on her behalf.

Earlier today, the Countess of Wessex visited the Smerrill Dairy in Gloucestershire.

And, after donning her wellies and embracing the mud as she met the cattle, fans had two requests for the monarch.

Royal fans have hailed Sophie as the family’s ‘secret weapon’ (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family news: Fans issue plea over Countess of Wessex

The official Royal Family Instagram account shared a video of Sophie at the farm.

It was captioned: “For over 20 years, the @AddingtonFund has been supporting farmers and their families in times of crisis.

“As their Patron, The Countess of Wessex visited Smerrill Dairy to meet farmers from across Gloucestershire to hear about the challenges they face and how the charity has helped them.”

The video showed Sophie embracing life on the farm, arriving in her Wellington boots.

She was seen chatting to farmers before feeding a calf with a bottle of milk.

Fans react – and issue their pleas

Sophie was praised as a “wonder woman” in the comments section by royal fans.

Some even branded her the royal family’s “secret weapon”.

And others suggested that King Charles puts his secret weapon to work on more engagements – but with a different title and a new companion.

It seems royal fans are pretty keen on Sophie being upgraded from a Countess to a Duchess.

One said: “Love Sophie. When will she become a Duchess? Come on Charles!!”

Numerous followers liked the comment.

Another said they would love to see Sophie take on more royal engagements with the Princess of Wales.

They said: “Great to see Sophie out and about, would love to see a joint engagement with Catherine, plus more of Sophie in general.”

More people agreed with that comment, quickly hitting the like button.

Fans of the royal family want to see Sophie and Kate out and about together a lot more often (Credit: Splash News)

‘A real hidden gem’

Others heaped praise on Sophie.

One said: “She’s just amazing! A real hidden gem and such an added bonus for the royal family!!”

Another commented: “Keep up the good work, and thank you.”

A third said: “Love Sophie. Glad she is finally being able to shine along with Edward.”

