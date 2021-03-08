With the royal family very much in the news, the Queen has paid a touching tribute to husband Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh remains in hospital after being admitted on February 17.

But it’s clear he isn’t far form Her Majesty’s thoughts as she paid tribute during her televised address on Commonwealth Day (March 7).

The Queen wore the same brooch she wore during her honeymoon (Credit: BBC)

Royal family celebrate Commonwealth Day

During the show – which was aired by the BBC – the Queen gave her annual address to the nations.

Read more: Meghan and Harry interview: Royal family and Palace response?

Other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie Wessex, also joined in.

But it was the Queen’s jewels during her address that harked back to a golden age and paid tribute to Philip.

With her 99-year-old husband still in hospital after a heart procedure, she wore a sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she first wore on her honeymoon.

The Queen addressed the nation just hours before Harry and Meghan’s Oprah chat aired (Credit: BBC)

Queen’s tribute to sick Philip

The piece is made with sapphires and diamonds set in platinum.

According to The Express it was first worn by the then Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon in 1946.

Stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every territory.

The Queen also wore it to mark their 60th and 73rd wedding anniversaries.

So it seemed touching that she chose the brooch as her husband remains in hospital.

The Queen and Prince Philip had their honeymoon in 1946 (Credit: British Pathé/YouTube)

Royal family news: So what did the Queen say during the address?

During her address, the Queen paid tribute to those across the Commonwealth.

She said: “Over the coming weeks, as we celebrate the friendship, spirit of unity and achievements of the Commonwealth, we have an opportunity to reflect on a time like no other.

Read more: Meghan and Harry interview: The 8 key revelations

“While experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth…

“…stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every territory.

“Notably from those working on the front line who have been delivering health care and other public services in their communities.”

Just hours after the broadcast, Meghan and Harry’s Oprah chat aired in the States.

The family are yet to respond to allegations made by the couple.