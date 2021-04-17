In latest Royal family news, Prince William and Prince Harry will reportedly reunite before Prince Philip’s funeral.

It is believed the brothers have not seen each other in the flesh for more than a year.

Harry flew back to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral on Monday and has been in quarantine at Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry and Prince William will reportedly reunite before Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But reports claim they will finally come face-to-face at a gathering in Windsor Castle’s State Entrance Hall.

William and Harry will then join other senior royals in a procession behind Prince Philip’s coffin to St George’s Chapel.

Royal family news: ‘Very raw emotions’

Just yesterday (April 17, 2021), royal correspondent Russell Myers claimed emotions between William, Harry and their father – Prince Charles – are still raw.

But the expert insisted that the royal trio will put their differences aside as they honour Prince Philip’s life.

Speaking on Lorraine, Russell said: “This isn’t the time or the place to move past it. The wounds are still very, very raw.

Prince Harry flew into the UK on Monday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“This is all about commemorating the Duke and the brothers won’t want to detract from that. This isn’t the right time.”

He added: “It’s not the occasion to bring that all up.

“The family will be hoping they can put those disputes aside.”

Harry ‘reaches out to royal family’

Earlier this week, Harry reportedly reached out to his family to “park any disputes” following his and wife Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The bombshell chat sent shockwaves through the royal household, adding further strain to the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his father and brother.

Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day

But a source echoed Russell Myer’s viewers, insisting that their own feelings will be put to the side for the sake of the Queen following Prince Philip’s death.

The insider told The Mirror: “Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day.

“This is about giving the Duke the send off he deserves surrounded by his family.”

Why is Meghan Markle not attending the funeral?

Following news of Prince Philip’s death, it was confirmed that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan would not be attending the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with the couple’s second child and has been advised by her doctor not to fly.

According to The Sun, Meghan will watch the funeral on a live stream from her home in California.

Meghan has not flown to England for the funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, is said to have confirmed that those unable to make the service will “make private arrangements” to pay tribute to the Duke Of Edinburgh.

Following his grandfather’s death on April 9, 2021, Harry made reference to Meghan in a heartfelt tribute.

He said: “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour.”

Harry went on to describe him as, “Master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end”.

The Duke of Sussex added: “Meghan, Archie and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

Prince Philip’s funeral will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at 3pm today. The lead-up will, however, commence in the hour prior to the church ceremony.

