Prince William and Kate Middleton will face a generational divide to ensure the continuance of the monarchy, experts have claimed.

According to royal observers, the future of the royal family is far from assured due to growing anti-monarchy feeling.

TV correspondent James Longman also suggested the Cambridges could have a vital role in winning the public over.

Royal family news: How will the monarchy look in the future? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do commentators say about the future of the monarchy?

In a report for Good Morning America, Mr Longman noted that the royals are still very popular.

He said one in five people support the UK becoming a republican state.

Read more: The Queen sitting alone at funeral of Prince Philip was ‘tough’ to watch, Mike Tindall admits

However, Tiwalolu Adebayo believes attitudes could change rapidly.

She suggested that could also be hastened due to a “generational divide” in how the royals are considered.

‘Trust must be won’ by Prince William and Kate Middleton

Ms. Adebayo said: “I do think that after the Queen dies there will be an intense period of questioning of the royal family.

“Anti-monarchist sentiment is growing in this country especially amongst the younger generation.

Anti-monarchist sentiment is growing in this country.

“The Queen’s successor will have to do a lot of hard work to gain the trust of the British people.”

Prince Charles ‘has a big job ahead of him’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Change is vital’

Another journalist warned that the royals must be seen to fit in with the times.

Alistair Bruce chipped in: “The monarchy is always changing – it has to reinvent itself in order to survive.”

And Mr Longman believes the next generation of royals beyond heir to the throne Prince Charles will be key to that process.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘hypocrites’ for leaking private messages with William and Kate

He reflected: “Now polls say about one in five would abolish the monarchy which means they’re still very popular even after that Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry.

“But there is a generational divide and that’s why there’s still so much resting on Will and Kate’s shoulders.”

Will life as a royal for Kate Middleton and Prince William be very different by the time he becomes king? (Credit: SplashNews)

Those thoughts have been echoed by radio pundit – who have singled out Kate Middleton as a potentially crucial component.

Journalist Duncan Larcombe said during an appearance on talkRADIO: “Kate has played a central role in this since they got married.

“They are there to fulfil a destiny, to support the Queen and Prince Charles.

“William gets the duty bit and he is trying to fill that role.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.