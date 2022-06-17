The royal family appears to have been dealt a fresh blow amid news reports that Prince Michael of Kent, the Queen‘s first cousin, and his wife will retire from public life.

An official announcement will be made within days, the Daily Telegraph claimed.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent with their son Lord Frederick Windsor and wife Sophie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal family news: Prince Michael of Kent to ‘retire’

The claims come just months after the 79-year-old royal stepped down as patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

Prince Michael also returned an Order of Friendship award, one of Russia’s highest honours, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Prince Michael’s wife, Marie-Christine, 77, will also retire, it’s alleged.

Stepping away from duties seems to coincide with his 80th birthday next month, it’s claimed.

ED! has approached a representative of Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Michael of Kent in a carriage at Ascot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Prince Michael of Kent?

Prince Michael is classified as a ‘non-working royal’, according to the official Royal Family website.

However, he participates in more than 200 public engagements for the not-for-profit sector.

His first notable royal appearance came aged five when he was a page boy at the Queen’s wedding to Prince Philip.

He is currently 52nd in line to the throne and has two children, Lord Frederick Windsor and Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Prince Michael married his wife, then Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, in 1978.

The couple received Pope John Paul II’s permission as the previous pope had prevented them from having a Catholic wedding.

Princess Michael of Kent pictured just a few days ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal family news: Recent appearances by the Kents

The couple have made several public appearances in the past few weeks.

They attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Platinum Jubilee.

They both recently enjoyed travelling by carriage for the race meet at Royal Ascot, too.

The news will surely come as a blow to the Queen, following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as working royals.

However, the slimmed-down monarchy could well be the shape of things to come when Prince Charles takes over as king.

