‘Very different monarchy’ predicted for Prince George with shock behaviour and ‘celebrity status’

Prince George could reign with a new-found ‘celebrity status’ when he becomes King, according to a news report about the royal family.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, believes the monarchy will be “very different” when George is on the throne.

He thinks Prince George and his siblings will display a more casual manner – and even “fist bump” members of the public.

It comes after Prince William hugged England captain Leah Williamson this week when the Lionesses triumphed at the Euros.

Royal family news: Changes to come for monarch

Speaking to OK!, Mr Harrold said we should expect to see a “very different monarchy” in 30 years’ time.

He explained: “I think it will be a lot like the royal family in Monaco where people respect them but they have a bit of celebrity to them, too.

“I imagine a lot of the ceremonial matters will stay. But things like how we approach conversations with royals could all change. We might see more hugs, fist bumps and casual conversations.”

Prince George is third in line to the throne, behind his father William and grandfather Prince Charles.

Earlier this week, Prince William bypassed royal protocol as he hugged the England Women’s Football Team following their win against Germany.

Traditionally, members of the public have followed certain rules when meeting senior members of The Firm.

The Royal Family’s website states: “There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.

“For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way.”

‘Intentional move’

Mr Harrold believes William’s decision to hug Leah Williamson and her teammates was completely intentional.

“I think William and the other younger royals have realised that they can’t get away with being aloof,” he added to OK!.

“The Queen can get away with it because she’s the Queen and she’s from a different era, but the younger royals have been brought up very differently.”

Fans were both surprised but delighted to see William enthusiastic reaction to the Lionesses’ win.

Linking the Duke Of Cambridge in on Twitter, one said: “I just loved the fact that you started shaking hands with the girls then halfway through broke protocol and went full on hugs! Well done!”

Another added: “Love how you hugged the players! Shades of your amazing mum there.”

Captain Leah has since confirmed that it was William who initiated it.

Speaking afterwards, the 25-year-old said: “I think I went to shake his hand and he said, ‘Leah, bring it in’ and I said, ‘Thank you, sir’.”

“He was like, ‘I’m very proud of you all’.”

