The latest royal family news has seen one issue a dire warning about Prince George‘s future as King.

Prince William and Kate’s eldest son, who will turn 10 in July, is currently second-in-line to the throne. He can therefore expect to eventually be crowned King when he is older.

However an expert has warned that he may end up being a “lonely King” as a result of an increasingly slimmed-down monarchy. Royal commentator Angela Mollard speculated to the Daily Star that this new policy is leading to “burn-out” for many royals.

Royal family news: Slimmed-down monarchy leading to ‘burnout’?

We have of course been seeing an increasingly slimmed-down monarchy, with fewer senior royals, under the newly-crowned King Charles.

This policy was illustrated powerfully on the Buckingham Palace balcony at last weekend’s coronation. However, it is something that concerns royal expert Angela Mollard.

She speculated: “The new King wants a ‘slimmed down’ monarchy but looking at this image, he could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy if the older generation, including himself and the Queen, become ill or infirm, leaving Kate and William to do it all.”

George left ‘stranded’

In light of this, Angela warned that nine-year-old Prince George could find himself “stranded on his own” when it’s eventually his turn to become King.

The new King could find himself with a burnt-out monarchy.

“As the Waleses lean into their new roles and elevated status they’ll be mindful of who will support Prince George when he, in turn, becomes monarch. Will Charlotte and Louis be allies and working royals as the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh are to the King? Or will this redacted royal family leave our future King stranded on his own?” she asked.

She reasoned that “the political pressure on today’s monarchy is very different” and therefore “there are real dangers on both sides of the argument”.

Prince George at coronation

George of course had his one of his first tastes of royal duties at the recent coronation. He played an important role as one of his grandfather the King’s Pages of Honour. His duties involved helping to carry the monarch’s robes along with three other boys.

The young prince looked very smart and grown up in his bright red uniform, standing independently from his parents and younger siblings to watch the flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Many even compared him to his father Prince William.

Meanwhile several others expressed concern that he appeared a little stressed and worried by the important occasion.

